Wild garlic, potato and chorizo tortilla
- Easy
- Serves 2
Ingredients
- A good handful of wild garlic, rinse the leaves
- 100g Chorizo sausage, cooked and cut into cubes
- 4 Eggs, large
- 1 White onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2tbsp Flatleaf parsley, chopped
- A small handful of fennel tops (optional)
- 50g Butter
- A dash of olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- STEP 1
Heat a heavy-based non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add a dash of olive oil and the butter. When the butter is foaming, add the onions and chorizo. Cook while tossing regularly for six to eight minutes or until the onions are soft and the chorizo has given up some of its well-flavoured fat.
- STEP 2
Add the potatoes and toss them about the pan. Cook for further four or five minutes. Now slice the garlic leaves thinly and scatter into the pan. Turn everything together.
- STEP 3
Beat the eggs in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Pour the eggs over the chorizo and potatoes; give the pan a little shake. At this point you can either gently cook the frittata on the hob or place it in a medium-hot oven until the eggs are just set. It should take only a few minutes to cook through.
- STEP 4
Scatter with parsley and fennel leaves and serve warm with a simply dressed green salad.