Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. How to
  3. Make a minnow trap

Make a minnow trap

Reuse plastic bottles and make the most of old bread to create your very own fish-catching device

How to make a minnow trap
Advertisement

You Will Need

  • two-litre drink bottle
  • plyers and a nail (for melting)
  • scissors/knife
  • Twine
  • a stone for a weight
  • bulldog clips
  • bread

Step 1

How to make a minnow trap, step 1

Drill or melt holes into a plastic bottle – a two-litre drink bottle works well. Cut off the top of the bottle using scissors or a sharp knife.

Step 2

How to make a minnow trap, step 2

Tie twine to one side of the trap to create a handle, at least two metres in length. Tie a weight (such as a stone) to the other side using twine.

Step 3

How to make a minnow trap, step 3

Invert the top of the bottle you previously cut off and secure it inside using bulldog clips. Fold the clips back and bait the trap with bread.

Step 4

How to make a minnow trap, step 4

Lower the trap into the water and wait an hour for minnows to arrive. Enjoy your catch before safely and swiftly returning the fish to the water.

Advertisement

Illustrations by Enya Todd

Tags

You may also like

Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford, the Somerset Smallholders
Outdoor Skills

How to start a smallholding: growing, harvesting and best seasonal recipes

How to make a green roof @Jake Graham
Outdoor Skills

Make a green roof on a shed

Roast carrots with carrot-top pesto
Seasonal recipes

Carrot-top pesto

How to make natural cleaning spray
How to

Make natural all-purpose cleaner