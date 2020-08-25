Make a minnow trap
Reuse plastic bottles and make the most of old bread to create your very own fish-catching device
You Will Need
- two-litre drink bottle
- plyers and a nail (for melting)
- scissors/knife
- Twine
- a stone for a weight
- bulldog clips
- bread
Step 1
Drill or melt holes into a plastic bottle – a two-litre drink bottle works well. Cut off the top of the bottle using scissors or a sharp knife.
Step 2
Tie twine to one side of the trap to create a handle, at least two metres in length. Tie a weight (such as a stone) to the other side using twine.
Step 3
Invert the top of the bottle you previously cut off and secure it inside using bulldog clips. Fold the clips back and bait the trap with bread.
Step 4
Lower the trap into the water and wait an hour for minnows to arrive. Enjoy your catch before safely and swiftly returning the fish to the water.
Illustrations by Enya Todd