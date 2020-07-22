New project aims to help children develop a lasting connection with nature

As part of the six-week project, which launches today and is led by local social enterprise Our Wild Lives, a new discovery card will be shared online, with a free, simple idea to inspire people to get out, look around, and engage with the natural world around us.

Recent studies have shown that nationwide interest in nature grew during the coronavirus lockdown, but as towns and cities begin to reopen and restrictions ease, Our Wild Lives hopes to encourage people to develop a lasting connection with nature.

The project was created by social enterprise founders of Wild Tots, which facilitates outdoor experiences for young children, Sarah Meyrick and Zoe Proctor, with the support of a grant from the National Lottery,

Zoe Proctor said: “Like so many people, we have felt the impact of lockdown on our mental health and wellbeing. But we are so lucky to live where we do, surrounded by such beautiful countryside. Time spent in nature is one thing that has brought calm and reconnection during these very uncertain times.

“We wanted to create something that could help us all to connect and rediscover our outdoor wild as restrictions start to ease. So we have come up with a series of simple but thought-provoking ideas which we hope will take people on a journey, and inspire them to get out and about this summer.”

Similar to the Wildlife Trusts ’30 Days Wild’ campaign which takes place every June, the project aims to encourage small daily interactions with nature.

Our Wild Lives also hopes to document people’s experiences of coming out of lockdown by sharing photos or comments for inclusion in a community scrapbook.

Proctor said: “We hope that Our Wild Lives will be a chance for people to share their creative responses and to connect with others during these times of uncertainty and isolation.”

The Our Wild Lives project will launch on Wednesday 22nd July and run for six weeks.

For more information, visit: ourwildlives.club