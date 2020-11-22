Accessibility Links

Campfire bread on a stick

  • Serves 2–4
  • Easy

No scales, no kneading, no fuss, this super-simple campfire recipe – perfect for kids and adults alike – will warm your stomach, hands and heart on even the coldest winter nights.

Bread cooking on fire

Ingredients

  • 1 mug plain flour
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Cold water
  • Sticks (greenwood is best)

Method

  • Step 1

    Mix the flour and salt together in a large bowl. Pour in the oil and a few splashes of water, then bring the mix together with your hands.

    How to make campfire bread on a stick

  • Step 2

    Add more water a little at a time to form a dough. If you over do it with the water, don’t worry, just add a little more flour.

    How to make campfire bread on a stick

  • Step 3

    Dust your hands with a bit of flour, pull off a quarter of the dough and roll it between your palms to form a long sausage shape.

    How to make campfire bread on a stick

  • Step 4

    Twist the rolled dough around your stick; choose one long enough to keep your hands from getting too close to the fire.

    How to make campfire bread on a stick

  • Step 5

    Hold the twisted dough above the hot embers, rotating the stick until the bread turns golden brown on all sides. Eat while warm.

    How to make campfire bread on a stick

Illustrations: Enya Todd

