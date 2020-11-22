Campfire bread on a stick
- Serves 2–4
- Easy
No scales, no kneading, no fuss, this super-simple campfire recipe – perfect for kids and adults alike – will warm your stomach, hands and heart on even the coldest winter nights.
Ingredients
- 1 mug plain flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Cold water
- Sticks (greenwood is best)
Method
Step 1
Mix the flour and salt together in a large bowl. Pour in the oil and a few splashes of water, then bring the mix together with your hands.
Step 2
Add more water a little at a time to form a dough. If you over do it with the water, don’t worry, just add a little more flour.
Step 3
Dust your hands with a bit of flour, pull off a quarter of the dough and roll it between your palms to form a long sausage shape.
Step 4
Twist the rolled dough around your stick; choose one long enough to keep your hands from getting too close to the fire.
Step 5
Hold the twisted dough above the hot embers, rotating the stick until the bread turns golden brown on all sides. Eat while warm.
Illustrations: Enya Todd