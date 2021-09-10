Turn acorns into spinning tops
Use autumn acorns and twigs gathered from your garden or local park to make a simple but fun toy.
Autumn is a great season for foraging. Not just for food but for natural treasures that can be used to create art, toys and gifts.
Remember spinning tops? Those little toys that twizzle for a seemingly impossible amount of time; and entertain for a seemingly impossible amount of time. This outdoorsy step-by-step project teaches you how to make these old-fashioned toys out of natural finds – the perfect project for kids and adults alike.
You Will Need
- Acorns
- Twigs (dead willow works well)
- Knife
- Drill
- Wood glue
Step 1
Collect two or three acorns from beneath your local oak tree. Choose symmetrical acorns with a solid centre – this helps the top spin better.
Step 2
Remove the cap from your acorn then use a drill – with a small drill bit – to make a 1–2cm-deep hole in the top centre of the acorn.
Step 3
Select a twig and cut a 4–5cm segment that matches the diameter of the hole. You may need to shape the end with a knife to make it fit.
Step 4
Once your twig is cut to size, dip it in wood glue then insert it into the hole in your acorn. Allow to dry before taking your acorn for a spin.
Illustrations by Enya Todd