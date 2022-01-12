Accessibility Links

  3. BBC Countryfile Issue 185: Winter Delights

BBC Countryfile Issue 185: Winter Delights

Find out what's in the January 2022 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.

Cover of COuntryfile magazine Jan 2022 with red squirrel in winter

Published:

In our January 2022 issue:

  • Discover Berwick and the Borders

  • Track down your rural ancestors

  • Saving the red squirrel

  • Uncover marvels hidden among the winter foliage and leaflitter

  • Stargaze at Britain’s Dark Sky sites

  • Admire the frozen beauty of Britain’s high peaks

