BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 167: Waterfall walks
Cool summer days by the river, featuring Snowdonia, Skye, Devon, Dales, Lakes and Pennines
Kingdom of the butterflies
Discover Arnside and Silverdale, a wild paradise on the borders of Cumbria and Lancashire, where limestone peaks and estuarine plains house thousands of winged beauties, says Matthew Oates.
Farm pond magic
Across the land, these rich oases are in decline. Jules Howard looks at the wealth of wildlife supported by farm ponds, and reveals schemes to restore them to their former glory.
Art of the field
Inspired by the rural landscape of her Suffolk home, Kate Nicole creates botanical artwork in which local flora and fauna take centre stage.
Garden safari
How many species can you spy in your patch? Find out on a ‘bioblitz’ and have fun, too, says Megan Shersby.
Confessions of a village shopkeeper
An entertaining look at village life in lockdown, by the man behind the till.
Why we love the white cliffs of Dover
Kathryn Ferry examines our long-held affection for the legendary towering chalk cliffs that line the Kent coast.
Magpie: myth & magic
Why are so many superstitions associated with this striking black-and-white bird? Dave Golder investigates.
Plus
- Great Days Out – Coastal walks
- Columns from the Countryfile presenters
- Behind the Headlines
Issue 167 on sale 30th July 2020
Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.