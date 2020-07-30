BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 167: Waterfall walks

Kingdom of the butterflies

Discover Arnside and Silverdale, a wild paradise on the borders of Cumbria and Lancashire, where limestone peaks and estuarine plains house thousands of winged beauties, says Matthew Oates.

Advertisement

Farm pond magic

Across the land, these rich oases are in decline. Jules Howard looks at the wealth of wildlife supported by farm ponds, and reveals schemes to restore them to their former glory.

Art of the field

Inspired by the rural landscape of her Suffolk home, Kate Nicole creates botanical artwork in which local flora and fauna take centre stage.

Garden safari

How many species can you spy in your patch? Find out on a ‘bioblitz’ and have fun, too, says Megan Shersby.

Confessions of a village shopkeeper

An entertaining look at village life in lockdown, by the man behind the till.

Why we love the white cliffs of Dover



Kathryn Ferry examines our long-held affection for the legendary towering chalk cliffs that line the Kent coast.

Magpie: myth & magic

Why are so many superstitions associated with this striking black-and-white bird? Dave Golder investigates.

Plus

Great Days Out – Coastal walks

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Behind the Headlines

Advertisement

Issue 167 on sale 30th July 2020

Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.