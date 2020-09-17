BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 169: Romantic Devon

Wild frontier

King Offa’s enormous Dark Age earthwork still stands today, dividing England from Wales. Julie Brominicks walks the highlights of Offa’s Dyke Path.

Advertisement

The pig issue

Once extinct in Britain, wild boar now roam the Forest of Dean. James Fair goes in search of these shy woodland foragers.

Strange fruit

Helen Macdonald on the thrills and hazards of mushroom-hunting.

Crafting the earth

Shropshire potter Isatu Hyde creates wheel-thrown pottery and beautiful ceramics in her Ludlow studio.

Waterway workhorse

Tom Cunliffe recalls the glorious heyday of the sailing barge, which once plied the waters of the Thames Estuary.

Devon drama

Hartland Peninsula is soon to star in the latest Netflix adapation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca. Discover its romantic cliffhangers.

Wild spells

Simon Farnaby reveals the inspiration for his magical tale The Wizard in My Shed.

Rock star!

Explore Britain’s latest geopark – the Black Country, a former industrial landscape rich with wildlife and fossils.

Plus

Great Days Out – Coastal walks

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Behind the Headlines

Advertisement

Issue 169 on sale 17th September 2020

Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.