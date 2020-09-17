BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 169: Romantic Devon
Embrace the dramatic beauty of Hartland's cliffs, coves and villages in the October issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.
Wild frontier
King Offa’s enormous Dark Age earthwork still stands today, dividing England from Wales. Julie Brominicks walks the highlights of Offa’s Dyke Path.
The pig issue
Once extinct in Britain, wild boar now roam the Forest of Dean. James Fair goes in search of these shy woodland foragers.
Strange fruit
Helen Macdonald on the thrills and hazards of mushroom-hunting.
Crafting the earth
Shropshire potter Isatu Hyde creates wheel-thrown pottery and beautiful ceramics in her Ludlow studio.
Waterway workhorse
Tom Cunliffe recalls the glorious heyday of the sailing barge, which once plied the waters of the Thames Estuary.
Devon drama
Hartland Peninsula is soon to star in the latest Netflix adapation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca. Discover its romantic cliffhangers.
Wild spells
Simon Farnaby reveals the inspiration for his magical tale The Wizard in My Shed.
Rock star!
Explore Britain’s latest geopark – the Black Country, a former industrial landscape rich with wildlife and fossils.
Plus
- Great Days Out – Coastal walks
- Columns from the Countryfile presenters
- Behind the Headlines
Issue 169 on sale 17th September 2020
Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.