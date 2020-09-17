Accessibility Links

  3. BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 169: Romantic Devon

BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 169: Romantic Devon

Embrace the dramatic beauty of Hartland's cliffs, coves and villages in the October issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.

October-2020-BBC-Countryfile-Magazine

Wild frontier

King Offa’s enormous Dark Age earthwork still stands today, dividing England from Wales. Julie Brominicks walks the highlights of Offa’s Dyke Path.

The pig issue

Once extinct in Britain, wild boar now roam the Forest of Dean. James Fair goes in search of these shy woodland foragers.

Strange fruit

Helen Macdonald on the thrills and hazards of mushroom-hunting.

Crafting the earth

Shropshire potter Isatu Hyde creates wheel-thrown pottery and beautiful ceramics in her Ludlow studio.

Waterway workhorse

Tom Cunliffe recalls the glorious heyday of the sailing barge, which once plied the waters of the Thames Estuary.

Devon drama

Hartland Peninsula is soon to star in the latest Netflix adapation of  Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca. Discover its romantic cliffhangers.

Wild spells

Simon Farnaby reveals the inspiration for his magical tale The Wizard in My Shed.

Rock star!

Explore Britain’s latest geopark – the Black Country, a former industrial landscape rich with wildlife and fossils.

Plus

  • Great Days Out – Coastal walks
  • Columns from the Countryfile presenters
  • Behind the Headlines
Issue 169 on sale 17th September 2020

