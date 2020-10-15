Accessibility Links

Subscribe
BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 170: Autumn in the hills

Find the best wild autumn hill walks and celebrate November in the countryside with the new issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine – now on sale.

November 2020 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine

November in the countryside

  • How to record mammal sightings
  • Fabulous books on foraging
  • Make tasty onion, leek and bay soup.
  • Your wild Geese ID guide
On the farm with Adam

How farmers have to innovate to get food  to customers during the Covid crisis.

Yorkshire gold

With tawny woodlands, rolling farmland, friendly villages and stately homes, North Yorkshire’s Howardian Hills make the perfect autumn escape.

Ancient wisdom

Neil Oliver finds balm for the soul at some of Britain’s most venerable and atmospheric sites.

Lost Saints

Rediscover past spiritual heroes and visit a Welsh valley where a holy guardian of nature once lived. 

Nature’s healer

During the First World War, moss from Dartmoor emerged as an unlikely life-saver. We find out more.

“We need more access”

Just why is so much of the English countryside out of bounds to the majority of the population? Nick Hayes looks at the laws of trespass.

The lonesome pine

At Loch Arkaig, the vast pine forest that once covered the Western Highlands is being restored to its former glory.

Beyond the path

Author Raynor Winn discusses The Wild Silence, her follow-up to The Salt Path.

Ash to ashes

One of our most loved trees, the ash, is succumbing to a deadly virus. Archie Miles looks at the effect ash dieback is having on the countryside.

Plus

  • Great Days Out – wild autumn hills
  • Columns from the Countryfile presenters
  • Behind the Headlines
Issue 170 on sale 15th October 2020

Sidebar
