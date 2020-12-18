Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 172: Love winter!

BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 172: Love winter!

Celebrate the New Year with the January issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.

Jan-2021-BBC-Countryfile-Magazine

The charms of Cheshire in winter

Wild hills sparkling with frost, elegant country estates and half-timbered market towns – join Neil Coates for a timeless seasonal escape in Cheshire.

Advertisement

Highland hogmanay

In homes across Scotland preparations are afoot for New Year’s Eve. Martha McGill explores the roots of a uniquely Scottish celebration rich with ancient tradition.

Fox in the frost

Smart, swift and stealthy, the fox is one of nature’s great survivors.  Find out how they feed, breed and communicate in the frozen months of winter, with Adele Brand.

Plant Britain

Join the Countryfile team and get involved in Plant Britain – an ambitious new campaign to plant thousands of trees across the country.

Forgotten wonders

Fascinating remnants of our ancient past can be found across Britain. Mary-Ann Ochota seeks out some of our most obscure ancient marvels.

Hog in the limelight

Clare Balding tells the tale of the Learned Pig, whose feats of memory astonished Georgian Britain.

Love winter

Paw prints in snow, birds on frozen lakes – reasons to find joy in the season.

Plus

  • Great Days Out
  • Columns from the Countryfile presenters
  • Behind the Headlines
Advertisement

Issue 172 on sale December 2020

Subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Tree in winter landscape
Photography

Best of the British countryside in January

Christmas tree in snow
Countryfile TV Show

Where is Countryfile visiting this week and what time is it on BBC1?

Two men working in a garden in winter/Credit: Getty Images
Trees & plants

Jobs for the garden this winter

Robin on a branch in winter
Trees & plants

Winter gardening for wildlife