BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 174: Dreaming of spring!

Cycling County Down

Join Helen Moat on a gentle bike ride exploring the tranquil beauty of Northern Ireland’s County Down coast.

Migration birdwatch

When can you expect to see the first swallow back on our shores, or hear a cuckoo? Dominic Couzens reveals the great bird migration timetable.

Cycling adventure

Emily Chappell found there was more tussock than tarmac on a cross-country cycling challenge in Wales.

Meet the shepherdess

Ever dreamed of a life tending your flock? Four shepherdessess tell us what their working lives are really like.

A breed apart

Could the brilliance of the Border collie be explained by a form of canine autism? Dog expert Carol Price explains.

100 natural treasures

Get outdoors and connect with your inner nature collector with the help of writer and artist Sonya Patel Ellis.

The Cold-water cure

When symptoms of the menopause became disabling, Fi Darby found wild swimming was the perfect remedy.

Cabin fever

Scandinavians are famous for their holiday huts in quiet countryside. But why has hutting never caught on here? Lesley Riddoch reports.

Plus

Great Days Out – spring wildlife walks

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Behind the Headlines

Issue 174 on sale 14th February 2021

Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.