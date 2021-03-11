BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 175
Discover spring in the Peak District in the April 2021 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.
Published:
The People’s park
To mark the 70th anniversary of the creation of the UK’s first national park, the Peak District, Helen Moat walks the boundary path and revels in its wild and beautiful landscapes.
Marshland miracle
Reduced to a single breeding pair 50 years ago, the marsh harrier is now thriving in our wetlands. Join Pete Dommett to witness the raptor’s spring courtship display in the Somerset Levels.
The legend of Herne the hunter
There’s a magical being said to haunt the trees of Windsor Great Park. Storyteller Lisa Schneidau profiles enduring folk hero, Herne the Hunter.
Easter: Britain’s Quirkiest churches
Almost every village has a parish church, but they don’t all follow a template. We reveal some rare architectural gems.
Wild Easter eggs
Famous for his stunning landscapes, photographer Colin Prior’s lastest project focuses on a smaller scale: eggs.
Natural kindness
A 19th-century pioneer of wildlife writing for children, conservationist Eliza Brightwen had a gift of “natural magic”.
The orchard in spring
Witness the emerging blossom and the beginning of cider-making in a West Country apple orchard.
Plus
- Great Days Out – spring wildlife walks
- Columns from the Countryfile presenters
- Behind the Headlines
Issue 175 on sale 11th March 2021
