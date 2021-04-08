BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 176
Enjoy magnificent wildflower meadows and spring walks in the May 2021 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.
Scotland’s wild west
After relocating to Scotland’s remote Ardnamurchan Peninsula, Hamza Yassin urges us all to experience the beauty and spectacular wildlife
of this dramatic coastline.
The quaking Aspen
Slender and graceful, this shivering beauty was sacred to our ancestors but is now seldom noticed. Lisa Schneidau reveals the world of the aspen, our forgotten tree.
Spring on the cairngorms plateaux
When spring sunshine melts most of the snow, the rugged Cairngorms upland bursts into life, with rare wildflowers, cold-loving birds and hardy mammals.
Scents of calm
You can smell spring’s arrival on the air, but why does nature create this fragrant symphony? Jane Adams explores the science of wild scents.
Great Scott
Frank Gardner profiles Sir Peter Scott, founder of Slimbridge Wetland Centre and one of our greatest conservationists.
Love in Lakeland
Moving new film Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, puts the Lake District landscapes at centre stage.
National park heroes
This year’s Park Protector Awards celebrate those safeguarding our national parks. We reveal the winners.
Plus
- Great Days Out – spring wildflower walks
- Columns from the Countryfile presenters
- Behind the Headlines
Issue 176 on sale 8th April 2021
