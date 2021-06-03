BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 178
Discover family-friendly walks and picnic ideas for the Great British Get-together in the June 2021 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine – on sale now.
Published:
New Forest Freedom
Join Neil Ansell on a rediscovery of New Forest National Park’s varied landscapes, from ancient woodland to lowland heath and valley mires.
A rare species
We profile conservationist Roy Dennis and his heroic work to bring spectacular ospreys back to our shores.
Song of the wild
Singer-songwriter David Gray talks about his passion for birds and how nature’s wild places inspire his work.
The magic of seeds
All plant life starts here. Susie White celebrates the everyday miracle of the seeds in our gardens.
River guardians
As pollution levels rise, so do the calls for anglers, swimmers and canoeists to join forces against the common enemy.
Perfect parklands
The 20 best country parks and green spaces for gatherings with family and friends this summer.
Delicious picnic bakes
Make your summer get-togethers extra special with these impressive picnic bakes from Claire Thomson.
Rock stars
As climbers compete in the Olympics for the first time this year, we take a look at the pioneers who first scaled the rock faces of Britain’s peaks and fells.
Plus
- Great Days Out – best walks
- Columns from the Countryfile presenters
- Behind the Headlines
Issue 178 on sale 3rd June 2021
