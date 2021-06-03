BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 178

New Forest Freedom

Join Neil Ansell on a rediscovery of New Forest National Park’s varied landscapes, from ancient woodland to lowland heath and valley mires.

A rare species

We profile conservationist Roy Dennis and his heroic work to bring spectacular ospreys back to our shores.

Song of the wild

Singer-songwriter David Gray talks about his passion for birds and how nature’s wild places inspire his work.

The magic of seeds

All plant life starts here. Susie White celebrates the everyday miracle of the seeds in our gardens.

River guardians

As pollution levels rise, so do the calls for anglers, swimmers and canoeists to join forces against the common enemy.

Perfect parklands

The 20 best country parks and green spaces for gatherings with family and friends this summer.

Delicious picnic bakes

Make your summer get-togethers extra special with these impressive picnic bakes from Claire Thomson.

Rock stars

As climbers compete in the Olympics for the first time this year, we take a look at the pioneers who first scaled the rock faces of Britain’s peaks and fells.

Plus

Great Days Out – best walks

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Behind the Headlines

Issue 178 on sale 3rd June 2021

