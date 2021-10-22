Accessibility Links

BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 183

November's BBC Countryfile Magazine explores the spectacular Cumbria Way, goes down to the farm with Matt Baker and discovers an incredible empire of fungi with biologist Merlin Sheldrake. With columns by the Countryfile presenters.

Countryfile November cover

Published:

In this issue:

Discover the epic Cumbria Way

This 70-mile trail through a spectacular Lakeland landscape is less testing than you might think, says Peter Elia.

New nature writer

The second runner-up in our nature-writing competition is a powerful poem inspired by a Cornish beach.

On the Baker farm

Matt Baker’s first book pays cover homage to his rural roots and chronicles a year spent modifying the family farm.

Prisoners of war in the uk

Dixe Wills visits a restored Second World War PoW camp in Yorkshire that recreates the prisoners’ experience.

Fascinating fungi

Not only strange and intriguing, fungi are also essential to life on Earth, says biologist Merlin Sheldrake.

Whitby’s wicked ways

Yorkshire’s pretty port has a dark side – we delve into the world of famous vampires and grisly folk tales.

Behind the headlines

The UK has a huge problem with plastic; we find out what is being done to reduce use and improve recycling on our shores.

Plus:

  • Great Days Out – river rambles

  • Columns from the Countryfile presenters

  • Rain-ready trousers

Issue 184 on sale 18 Nov 2021

BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

