BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 183

In this issue:

Advertisement

Discover the epic Cumbria Way

This 70-mile trail through a spectacular Lakeland landscape is less testing than you might think, says Peter Elia.

New nature writer

The second runner-up in our nature-writing competition is a powerful poem inspired by a Cornish beach.

On the Baker farm

Matt Baker’s first book pays cover homage to his rural roots and chronicles a year spent modifying the family farm.

Prisoners of war in the uk

Dixe Wills visits a restored Second World War PoW camp in Yorkshire that recreates the prisoners’ experience.

Fascinating fungi

Not only strange and intriguing, fungi are also essential to life on Earth, says biologist Merlin Sheldrake.

Whitby’s wicked ways

Yorkshire’s pretty port has a dark side – we delve into the world of famous vampires and grisly folk tales.

Behind the headlines

The UK has a huge problem with plastic; we find out what is being done to reduce use and improve recycling on our shores.

Advertisement

Plus:

Great Days Out – river rambles

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Rain-ready trousers