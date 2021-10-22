BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 183
November's BBC Countryfile Magazine explores the spectacular Cumbria Way, goes down to the farm with Matt Baker and discovers an incredible empire of fungi with biologist Merlin Sheldrake. With columns by the Countryfile presenters.
Published:
In this issue:
Discover the epic Cumbria Way
This 70-mile trail through a spectacular Lakeland landscape is less testing than you might think, says Peter Elia.
New nature writer
The second runner-up in our nature-writing competition is a powerful poem inspired by a Cornish beach.
On the Baker farm
Matt Baker’s first book pays cover homage to his rural roots and chronicles a year spent modifying the family farm.
Prisoners of war in the uk
Dixe Wills visits a restored Second World War PoW camp in Yorkshire that recreates the prisoners’ experience.
Fascinating fungi
Not only strange and intriguing, fungi are also essential to life on Earth, says biologist Merlin Sheldrake.
Whitby’s wicked ways
Yorkshire’s pretty port has a dark side – we delve into the world of famous vampires and grisly folk tales.
Behind the headlines
The UK has a huge problem with plastic; we find out what is being done to reduce use and improve recycling on our shores.
Plus:
Great Days Out – river rambles
Columns from the Countryfile presenters
Rain-ready trousers
Issue 184 on sale 18 Nov 2021
