BBC Countryfile magazine issue 188: The Garden of England

Find out what's in the April issue of BBC Countryfile magazine

April 2022 cover of BBC Countryfile Magazine with 4 red brick oast houses and the title The Garden of England

Published:

In our April 2022 issue:

  • Discover Kent – the Garden of England

  • Easter chicks – a springtime miracle

  • The beauty of Blackthorn

  • Why we need to save the Easter Bunny

  • Colin Stafford-Johnson reveals how to be a wild gardener

  • Columns from John Craven, Matt Baker and Ellie Harrison

  • Budget walking breaks, from Devon to Stirlingshire

