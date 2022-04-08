BBC Countryfile magazine issue 188: The Garden of England
Find out what's in the April issue of BBC Countryfile magazine
Published:
In our April 2022 issue:
-
Discover Kent – the Garden of England
-
Easter chicks – a springtime miracle
-
The beauty of Blackthorn
-
Why we need to save the Easter Bunny
-
Colin Stafford-Johnson reveals how to be a wild gardener
-
Columns from John Craven, Matt Baker and Ellie Harrison
-
Budget walking breaks, from Devon to Stirlingshire
