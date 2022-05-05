BBC Countryfile magazine issue 189: The story of the Lake District

Discover what's inside the May 2022 issue of BBC Countryfile magazine

Coutnryfile magazine cover 189 Lake District
By
Published: May 5th, 2022 at 3:40 pm

In this issue of Countryfile magazine:

  • Explore the magic and heritage of the Lake District National Park

  • Discover what's amazing about the humble but prolific dandelion

  • Meet Adam Frost of BBC Gardener's World

  • Columns from John Craven, Matt Baker, Sara Maitland and Ellie Harrison

  • Find inspiration for some glorious nature escapes this season

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine

Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for AndroidKindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.

Authors

Tanya Jackson in red checked shirt and rucksack standing by a wall with a big smile
Tanya Jackson
Tanya Jacksonacting group digital editor

Tanya Jackson is the acting group digital editor of countryfile.com and discoverwildlife.com. Her parents had a pet shop when she was growing up, so she learnt very young how intelligent rats are and why you don’t stick your hands near the beak of a cockatoo. She loves camping, hiking and watching the red kites soar over the Wiltshire hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content