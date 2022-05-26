BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 190: Rivers Special
Discover what's inside the 2022 Rivers Special of BBC Countryfile magazine
In this issue of Countryfile magazine:
The North Pennines: Land of waterfalls
Seven sparkling waters to go wild swimming in
How to enter our Nature Writer competition
Dark writers: how to heal a river
Guide to kingfishers: life the fast lane with our most regal river bird
Dragonflies with Ellie Harrison
Best riverside inns to sip a pint and watch the world go by
Source-to-sea walks to try
