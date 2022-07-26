BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 192: Coastal Special

Discover what's inside the 2022 Coastal Special of BBC Countryfile magazine

By
Published: July 26th, 2022 at 11:13 am

In this issue of Countryfile magazine:

  • Good Fish Guide – sustainable seafood to eat

  • Discover the Isle of Purbeck

  • Diving gannets and super tuna

  • The miracle of seagrass

  • Behind the Headlines: England’s Coast Path

  • Columns from the Countryfile presenters

  • Great coastal days out

