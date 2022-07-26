BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 192: Coastal Special
Discover what's inside the 2022 Coastal Special of BBC Countryfile magazine
In this issue of Countryfile magazine:
Good Fish Guide – sustainable seafood to eat
Discover the Isle of Purbeck
Diving gannets and super tuna
The miracle of seagrass
Behind the Headlines: England’s Coast Path
Columns from the Countryfile presenters
Great coastal days out
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine
Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.
Authors
Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get walking this Summer and get a Vango Rucksack (worth £20) when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.