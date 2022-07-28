BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 193: Summer escapes
Discover what's inside the August 2022 issue of BBC Countryfile magazine
In this issue of Countryfile magazine:
15 spectacular train journeys
Life on a Lakeland farm
10 terrifying insects
Trail running for beginners
Idyllic trails in romantic Exmoor and historic Sussex
Authors
