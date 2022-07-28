BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 193: Summer escapes

Discover what's inside the August 2022 issue of BBC Countryfile magazine

Published: July 28th, 2022 at 9:49 am

In this issue of Countryfile magazine:

  • 15 spectacular train journeys

  • Life on a Lakeland farm

  • 10 terrifying insects

  • Trail running for beginners

  • Idyllic trails in romantic Exmoor and historic Sussex

