February 2021 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine out now

Gorgeous gardens of the Cotswolds

Bring a dose of sunshine to your February days by planning a summer tour around the most beautiful and bountiful Cotswolds gardens.

Crowd-free escapes

From packhorse adventures to secluded retreats in woodland or on water, discover 18 marvellous ideas for a magical holiday in the country for 2021.

Where do our Migrating birds go?

It won’t be long before our beloved swallows, cuckoos and warblers return to our shores – but, asks Dominic Couzens, just where do they spend the months of winter?

Behind the headlines

Should we ban cars from national parks to enhance the landscapes, wildlife and our own experiences?

In love with the lakes

Few photographers are as committed to their subject as Terry Abraham. Fall in love with his stunning images of the Cumbrian fells.

A natural eccentric

Meet 19th-century naturalist Charles Waterton, who turned his family estate into the world’s first nature reserve.

Stay healthy outside

It’s been a tough winter but there are simple things we can do outdoors to improve our physical and mental health.

Great Days Out

Columns from the Countryfile presenters

Issue 173 on sale 14th January 2021

