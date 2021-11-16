BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 184: The spirit of Christmas
Find out what's in the December 2021 issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine – out on 18 November 2021!
Published:
Discover Christmas in Lincolnshire
Elegant churches, glowing inns, merry street markets and winter wildlife wonders – celebrate the festive season in olde worlde England with Lucy Wood.
Decorations to forage
Deck the halls with berries and fir
A burning question
We all love a log fire in winter, but is it damaging to the environment, and our health? We look at the new rules on domestic fuel and find how to burn firewood safely and sustainably.
Wild winter decorations
Create your own beautiful festive displays that celebrate the seasonal vitality of nature with the help of Lake District florist Rachel Wardley.
Secret histories
Archaeologist Ben Robinson explores seven curious villages with surprisingly dramatic pasts.
Night vision
In fields and woods after dark, nocturnal animals exercise their ocular superpowers. Dominic Couzens explains their magnificent night vision.
Plus
- Five ways to honour the winter solstice
- Spiced gingerbread recipe
- Fireside books on British folklore
- Columns by John Craven, Matt Baker and Ellie Harrison
- Boxing day walks
Issue 184 on sale November 18 2021
Don’t forget that BBC Countryfile Magazine is also available on all major digital platforms. We have versions for Android, Kindle Fire and Kindle e-reader, as well as an iOS app for the iPad and iPhone.