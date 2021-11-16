BBC Countryfile Magazine issue 184: The spirit of Christmas

Discover Christmas in Lincolnshire

Elegant churches, glowing inns, merry street markets and winter wildlife wonders – celebrate the festive season in olde worlde England with Lucy Wood.

Decorations to forage

Deck the halls with berries and fir

A burning question

We all love a log fire in winter, but is it damaging to the environment, and our health? We look at the new rules on domestic fuel and find how to burn firewood safely and sustainably.

Wild winter decorations

Create your own beautiful festive displays that celebrate the seasonal vitality of nature with the help of Lake District florist Rachel Wardley.

Secret histories

Archaeologist Ben Robinson explores seven curious villages with surprisingly dramatic pasts.

Night vision

In fields and woods after dark, nocturnal animals exercise their ocular superpowers. Dominic Couzens explains their magnificent night vision.

Plus

Five ways to honour the winter solstice

Spiced gingerbread recipe

Fireside books on British folklore

Columns by John Craven, Matt Baker and Ellie Harrison

Boxing day walks

Issue 184 on sale November 18 2021

