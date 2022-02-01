Parasitical plants of the British meadows

By Amanda Tuke

Among the nodding grasses, I can see elegant spikes of chrome-yellow flowers, with petals emerging from pale-green pouches that deflate satisfyingly between finger and thumb. This is yellow rattle and, despite those attractive flowers, it is hiding a sinister secret. On the surface, chalk grassland like the one at Saltbox Hill, near Bromley in Kent, epitomises natural harmony. Every plant here is fighting for its share of light, water and nutrients. It sounds counter-intuitive, perhaps, but meadows like this are flower-rich because nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus are in short supply. This means nutrient-hungry grasses can’t dominate.

Yellow rattle, like some other plants, has evolved an ingenious way of thriving. Below my feet, its roots have tapped into the roots of grasses – and it is busy stealing from them.

Parasitic plants make up around 1% of all plant species. Many, like these meadow plants, are partial- or hemi-parasites; this means they still photosynthesise to make sugar, but tap into the roots of their host to take water and nutrients. Essentially, they are piggy-backing on the investment their hosts have made in growing an extensive root system. The hemi-parasites can grow without a host but, in low-fertility soils where nutrients are harder to find, they will grow more vigorously with one. Look out for the following parasitical plants on your spring wanders.

Spot the vampire: a field guide to parasitical grassland plants

Yellow rattle Rhinanthus minor

Flowers from May to August in grasslands throughout the UK and has distinctive seed pouches that rattle when dry.

Red bartsia Odontites vernus

Slender purple-tinted flower spikes appear from June to September in rough grassy places throughout the UK.

Yellow bartsia Parentucellia viscosa

Produces sticky yellow flower-spikes (below) in grassy heaths and verges from June to October in the west of the UK.

Lousewort Pedicularis sylvatica

Produces low-growing two-lipped pink flowers from April to July on damp heaths and rough grassland throughout most of the UK.

Common eyebright Euphrasia nemorosa

Grows in grasslands throughout the UK, and the tiny dark-veined flowers with a yellow blotch appear from May to September.

Marsh lousewort Pedicularis palustris

Similar to lousewort but prefers wetter grassland, flowering between May and September in the north and west of the UK.

Common cow-wheat Melampyrum pratense

Grows on heaths and in scrubby grassland and woods across the UK, with tubular yellow flowers (below) appearing from May through to September.

Meadows and grasslands to visit

Caeau Tan y Bwlch Nature Reserve, Gwynedd

Hunt for the greater butterfly-orchid and enjoy the coastal views, too.

http://northwaleswildlifetrust.org.uk/nature-reserves/caeau-tan-y-bwlch-nature-reserve

Sylvia’s Meadow, Cornwall

Formerly a Second World War army base, now home to lesser butterfly-orchids.

http://cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk/nature-reserves/sylvias-meadow

Saltbox Hill SSSI, Bromley

In easy reach of London, this chalk meadow is home to at least 32 butterfly species, such as the chalkhill blue.

http://wildlondon.org.uk/nature-reserves/saltbox-hill-sssi

Muker Meadows, North Yorkshire

Find globeflowers and melancholy thistles at these stunning upland hay meadows.

http://yorkshiredales.org.uk/about/wildlife/places-to-see-wildlife/muker-meadows/

Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre, Falkirk

Meadows created from industrial wasteland in Grangemouth are home to orchids and wetland species including dragonflies.

scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk/reserve/jupiter-urban-wildlife-centre/

Slievenacloy Nature Reserve, County Antrim

An extensive area of grassland rich in butterflies, moths and birds.

http://ulsterwildlife.org/nature-reserves/slievenacloy

Cremer’s Meadow, Norfolk

This low-lying site is a great place to see southern marsh orchids.

norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/wildlife-in-norfolk/

Amanda Tuke is a south-London-based nature writer and is the current Great North Wood nature-writer-in-residence. Read her blog at suburbanwild.wordpress.com