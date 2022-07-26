The RSPCA is celebrating the fact that its campaign for higher welfare standards "could be on the verge of success", with farmers subsidised for higher welfare standards.

The bill is part of the proposal for a new Sustainable Farming Scheme for Wales, which sets out the terms of how farmers will work and be incentivised to uphold high animal welfare conditions following the UK's exit from the European Union.

The RSPCA's new proposal seeks to incentivise farmers to introduce higher welfare standards in their farming/Credit: Getty

The Welsh Government has now said it wants to develop Wales's farm animal welfare record "by helping farmers make sure animals have a good quality of life."

This will include a focus on the physical welfare and wellbeing of farm animals, with incentives to farmers to ensure that animals have "opportunities for positive experiences which allow them to have a 'good life', rather than simply removing factors that have a negative impact on them."

"We're so thrilled that the Welsh government has listened to our calls and are ready to take one of the biggest moves in the history of farm animal welfare," says Kate Parkes from RSPCA Cymru.

The charity has been concerned that if post-Brexit trade deals encourage the import of lower welfare produce into Wales, it would undermine Welsh welfare standards and put pressure on farmers to cut costs. This new proposal seeks to incentivise farmers to introduce higher welfare standards in their farming.

