Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stay Safe, Get Inspired

Stay Safe, Get Inspired

Sign up to our newsletter for a regular dose of inspiration from our experts.

Stay safe, Get Inspired

Looking for your next box set binge to help pass the time? Need tips on what to cook for dinner? Want advice on how to grow your own veg? Stuck for ways to entertain the kids?

Advertisement

Don’t worry, we have the help and inspiration you need.

Advertisement

As we all adjust to new ways of working and living, BBC Countryfile Magazine and Immediate Media’s family of brands have partnered to deliver you a regular dose of expert advice and great ideas to get you through the week.

Stay Safe, Get Inspired

Authors

countryfile

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Latest

Castle with an owl

Britain’s most haunted castles

Pumpkin and spinach spaghetti/Credit: Getty Images

Pumpkin and sage spaghetti

45 mins Serves 4 and is suitable for vegetarians

You may also like

A Bluetit garden bird Parus major. resting on the branch of a crab apple tree with spring blossom
Outdoor Skills

Easy ways to stay connected to nature and the outdoors from your home

Elter Water river, Lake District National Park, Cumbria, England, UK
Go Outdoors

Virtual escapes: peaceful rivers and splashing streams

Garden view with the apple tree through a window during sunny summer day
How to

Bring the outdoors in: daily activities to enjoy at home

CRE2DH A section of the South West Coast Path near Charmouth in Dorset, UK, with typical Dorset rolling countryside.
Magazine

Stay well, stay home: A message from BBC Countryfile Magazine