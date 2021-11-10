Win a pair of Park Club VIP tickets to this years BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park event!

Join the presenters of Countryfile next month at the BBC Countryfile Christmas in the Park event at Charlton Park Estate, Wiltshire.

Featuring live stage shows, Christmas craft workshops, woodland walks, carol singing, street food, thousands of gift ideas to shop and you can even pick up your Christmas tree!

Enter now to be in with the chance of being one of three lucky winners to win a pair of Park Club VIP tickets.

Park Club VIP tickets include:

Complimentary glass of wine, soft drinks, tea, coffee and snacks

Forward row parking

Luxury toilets with attendants

Dry, warm and comfortable base

Concierge service and a place to drop your Christmas shopping!

There are also ten pairs of standard entry tickets to the event up for grabs for 5 runners-up!

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question: