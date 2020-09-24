Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. People
  3. Historical figures
  4. Britain’s best literary forests

Britain’s best literary forests

Get your creative juices flowing with a ramble among the woods that inspired literary legends

Sun rays breaking through Scots pines

Britain’s forests, woodlands and trees have inspired the work of some of our most legendary literary figures, including Roald Dahl, JK Rowling and CS Lewis.

Advertisement

Step into Hundred Acre Wood, wooded Whispering Island and Narnia with our selection of the best literary forests in the UK. 

Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire

Autumn woodland
Discover Fantastic Mr Fox’s hideout spot in Great Missenden
Getty

The ancient beeches of Angling Spring and Hobshill Woods near Great Missenden inspired Roald Dahl to set his story about a very clever fox here. Fantastic Mr Fox hides from the three dastardly farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean beneath the roots of the witches tree.

You may also like:

Close up of a Red Fox in Bristol in a garden/park using a remote camera trigger.

Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire

Trail leading through Sherwood Forest
Seek out Robin Hood in Sherwood Forest
Getty

Surely the most iconic forest of legend, Sherwood Forest is home to the Major Oak, thought to be 1,000 years old. If this behemoth could speak, it could confirm if it had once been a hideaway for the outlaw Robin Hood and his gang of Merry Men.

Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

Forest in dappled light
Relax on a woodland wander in the Forest of Dean, JK Rowling’s old stomping grounds
Getty

JK Rowling lived on the edge of the Forest of Dean as a teenager, so it’s no surprise that Harry and Hermione apparate among its ash trees in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The forest was also used as a location for the film series.

Brownsea Island, Dorset

Ferns in forest
Brownsea Island became Enid Blyton’s Whispering Island
National Trust Images

The thickly wooded island that was the birthplace of the Scouts movement also inspired an author of iconic adventure stories for children. Brownsea Island became Whispering Island in Enid Blyton’s Famous Five books.

Moseley Bog, West Midlands

Tree tunnel in forest
Views of Moseley Bog where JRR Tolkien played as a child
Getty

JRR Tolkien’s childhood playground became the inspiration for the forests that the brave hobbits adventure through in The Lord of the Rings. Listen out for the trees “whispering to each other, passing news and plots along in an unintelligible language”.

Rostrevor, County Down

Rostrevor, County Down
Rostrevor Forest was Cs Lewis’ inspiration for Narnia
Getty

There’s no need to step into a wardrobe to find Narnia. Head to the grounds of Campbell College in Northern Ireland to see the old-fashioned gas lamp that inspired CS Lewis, then follow in the footsteps of Lucy and Mr Tumnus in Rostrevor Forest, which Lewis described as “my idea of Narnia”.

Ashdown Forest, East Sussex

Sun rays breaking through Scots pines
Take a wander through Ashdown Forest, or Hundred Acre Wood, this autumn
Getty
Advertisement

Keep your eyes peeled for honey-loving bears, friendly piglets and energetic tiggers in Ashdown Forest, immortalised by AA Milne – who lived near the forest – as Hundred Acre Wood in Winnie the Pooh.

Authors

Sian Lewis

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Robin Hood Statue
Historical figures

Guide to Robin Hood: history of the legend and best places to visit

The Battle of Culloden, 16 April 1746, Inverness (Getty)
Historic places

Guide to Britain’s battlefields: history and best sites to visit

Autumn light in a deciduous woodland
Go Outdoors

Britain’s best forests and woodlands

Country lane near Padstow, Getty Images
Trees & plants

Hedgerow plants and flowers guide: history and how to identify common species