Sara Maitland: why rural communities need better mobile internet coverage

So you can imagine my excitement when, last summer, I got a letter with an ‘invitation’ from my telephone company offering me an upgrade. They would be able to provide me with full ‘bandwidth’ – the only snags were that they could not provide any mobile-phone signal and that it would cost me £20,000. (Honestly!)

Of course, the real sufferers are not, in fact, old women like me who live here, but the teenagers. School buses do not leave the tarmac, so if your parents’ farm track is three miles long (and some are much longer), you have a six-mile walk every day – and if you miss the school bus home, you have no way of contacting your grown-ups, so there are practical issues with things as simple as deciding spontaneously to go to tea at your mate’s house.

The farmers up my road mainly work with hill sheep. Recently someone rolled his quad bike over and he got trapped underneath it; he had no mobile so could not tell anyone where he was – it was a long scary night for him and his family and neighbours. He was lucky, he was found and freed unharmed, but agriculture is now one of the most dangerous forms of work in the UK: basic safety requires full mobile coverage.