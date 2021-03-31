A delightful wander along Gower stream to the sea – with a treasure hunt
Enjoy a gentle day's walk along a dashing stream in South Wales looking for wildlife and treasure – and a most mysterious fish – in episode 12, season 8 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Follow a sparkling stream through a hidden valley on the Gower Peninsular in South Wales to arrive at a smuggler’s cove. Along the way, the podcast team of Fergus and Hannah hunt for treasures in the stream, meet the local wildlife and encounter a very mysterious fish.
