  A delightful wander along Gower stream to the sea – with a treasure hunt

A delightful wander along Gower stream to the sea – with a treasure hunt

Enjoy a gentle day's walk along a dashing stream in South Wales looking for wildlife and treasure – and a most mysterious fish – in episode 12, season 8 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Gower stream walk for the Countryfile podcast

Published:

Follow a sparkling stream through a hidden valley on the Gower Peninsular in South Wales to arrive at a smuggler’s cove. Along the way, the podcast team of Fergus and Hannah hunt for treasures in the stream, meet the local wildlife and encounter a very mysterious fish.

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

