Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. A dramatic encounter with the Severn Bore on an atmospheric walk beside Britain’s longest river

A dramatic encounter with the Severn Bore on an atmospheric walk beside Britain’s longest river

Experience the mighty Severn Bore – a tidal wave on Britain's longest river – in episode one, series 8 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Severn bore in BBC Countryfile podcast the plodcast

Meet the Severn Bore – a dramatic tidal wave that surges up the River Severn on rare occasions each year. Plodcast host Fergus joins local resident and naturalist James Fair for a wander along the river just before the Bore struck. A fantastic audio adventure with some great wildlife and surprise guests…

Advertisement

You can also find the episode on Podfollow with links to Spotify and Apple Podcasts 

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Escape to the country presenter Jules Hudson is the star of episode 12 of the Countryfile magazine podcast
Podcast

How to escape to the country and live the rural dream – a podcast with Jules Hudson

Ancient pathway in rural Dorset
Podcast

On the trail of an assassin in the ancient holloways of Dorset

Woz Andrew catches a brown trout on the River Tame
Podcast

Walk the River Tame in Manchester to see a river restored to glorious life

Ducks flying over lake
Where to see

British duck guide: identification, species, facts and where to see