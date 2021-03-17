Accessibility Links

  3. A soothing dawn walk with spring birdsong along a Brecon Beacons canal

A soothing dawn walk with spring birdsong along a Brecon Beacons canal

A calming wander along an old Brecon Beacons canal listening to birdsong - including song thrushes and chiffchaffs – in episode 10, season 8 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Mon-brec canal for Countryfile podcast

Published:

Enjoy listening to the delightful songs of song thrushes, robins and treecreepers as we wander along the towpath of the Monmouth-Brecon canal high up in the Brecon Beacons. Listen out for an extremely early chiffchaff and encounters with narrowboats and a very strange duck

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

