A walk and talk with the brilliant nature writer Robert Macfarlane

Robert Macfarlane is one of the foremost British nature writers. His recent collaboration with Jackie Morris, The Lost Words, was a celebration of nature words and has since inspired two albums of music: The Lost Spells.

Advertisement

In this podcast, Annabel Ross meets Robert at Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire to explore a living celebration of the books and songs and talk about the power of nature to inspire us all.

Photo by Jon Cartwright

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow and all good podcast providers.