A walk and talk with the brilliant nature writer Robert Macfarlane
Nature writer Robert Macfarlane talks about his book Lost Words and its musical adaptation Lost Spells at Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire in episode 19 of season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine plodcast
Robert Macfarlane is one of the foremost British nature writers. His recent collaboration with Jackie Morris, The Lost Words, was a celebration of nature words and has since inspired two albums of music: The Lost Spells.
In this podcast, Annabel Ross meets Robert at Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire to explore a living celebration of the books and songs and talk about the power of nature to inspire us all.
Photo by Jon Cartwright
