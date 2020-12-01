Accessibility Links

  3. “We need more access to the countryside,” argues Nick Hayes

“We need more access to the countryside,” argues Nick Hayes

In England, walkers, cyclists, riders and canoeists can openly access less than 10 per cent of the land – Nick Hayes argues that we need more access for our mental and physical well being in episode 9, season 7 of the BBC Countryfile magazine podcast

Illustrator Nick Hayes in the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Come with us to a narrowboat on the Kennet and Avon canal to talk to Nick Hayes, author of the The Book of Trespass, about how little of the English countryside is open to walkers, riders and canoeists.

Learn how our landscapes came to be owned by so few people – and how it might benefit the nation’s health to open them up to the public.

Listen on for the latest episode of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

