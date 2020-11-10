Accessibility Links

  3. Beachcombing and birdwatching on the Menai Straits in North Wales

Beachcombing and birdwatching on the Menai Straits in North Wales

Escape to summer on the coast with episode 7, season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast and discover waders, butterflies and wildflowers on the Menai Straits in North Wales

Beachcombing on Menai Straits with Snowdonia behind – Countryfile podcast

Beachcoming, birdwatching and wildflowers on a coastal ramble on the Menai Straits of North Wales in episode 7, season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast.

We escape back to summer in this podcast to explore a forgotten peninsula near the town of Caernarvon in North Wales. Enjoy beachcombing, plus a ramble over salt marshes and wildflower-filled sand dunes accompanied by curlews, oystercatchers and other seabirds. Pure wildlife delights!

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

