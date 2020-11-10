Beachcombing and birdwatching on the Menai Straits in North Wales

Beachcoming, birdwatching and wildflowers on a coastal ramble on the Menai Straits of North Wales in episode 7, season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast.

We escape back to summer in this podcast to explore a forgotten peninsula near the town of Caernarvon in North Wales. Enjoy beachcombing, plus a ramble over salt marshes and wildflower-filled sand dunes accompanied by curlews, oystercatchers and other seabirds. Pure wildlife delights!