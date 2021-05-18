A quest for booming bitterns on the Avalon Marshes in Somerset
Join an adventure to hear the magical and mournful boom of the bittern – plus extraordinary spring birdsong – in the marshes of the Somerset Levels in episode 5, season 9 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Published:
Explore the lagoons, reedbeds and woodlands of Somerset Levels with two of the regular podcast team as they try to hear the mournful yet powerful boom of the bittern.
This waterbird was once critically endangered but has made a dramatic comeback with 30 pairs in what is known collectively as the Avalon Marshes. But will the team hear it?
Listen on for gorgeous spring birdsong, history, mystery and even slithering snakes.
