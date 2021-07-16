Rewilding in the Black Mountains with woodsman Rob Penn

Hear how a massive tree-planting project will transform the Black Mountains peak of Bryn Arw in the Brecon Beacons. Woodsman and writer Rob Penn explains how the Stump Up For Trees project has convinced local farmers and landowners to embrace nature and reveals how making the hill more nature-friendly will benefit the visitors and the local community.

