  Rewilding in the Black Mountains with woodsman Rob Penn

Rewilding in the Black Mountains with woodsman Rob Penn

A massive tree-planting project promises to return a bracken-smothered hill in the Black Mountains to a wildlife-rich haven for wildlife, walkers and livestock. We talk to one of the brain behind the project, Rob Penn in episode 14, season 9 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Rob Penn on Bryn Arw Stump up for trees rewilding

Published:

Hear how a massive tree-planting project will transform the Black Mountains peak of Bryn Arw in the Brecon Beacons. Woodsman and writer Rob Penn explains how the Stump Up For Trees project has convinced local farmers and landowners to embrace nature and reveals how making the hill more nature-friendly will benefit the visitors and the local community.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

