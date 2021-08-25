Investigating the chilling Pool of Witches on a Brecon Beacons mountain

Lost on a lonely, trackless mountain lies Pwll Gwy-Rhoc – the Pool of Witches – a mysterious lake that is the source of strange tales. Come with us on a quest to find the stories hidden in this untamed, ancient landscape. With wonderful wildlife along every step of the way, this is a delightful, atmospheric adventure in the British countryside.

Later, we meet local walker and storyteller, Kevin Walker, who experienced a night of terror while camping beside the lake. Kevin has walked the mountain and reveals some of its chilling – and bloody – secrets. You can find out more about Kevin and his work teaching navigation in the Brecon Beacons at Mountain-Activities.com

You can also find this podcast at Podfollow and it is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and all good podcast providers