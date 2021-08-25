Investigating the chilling Pool of Witches on a Brecon Beacons mountain
In episode 3 of our Histories and Mysteries of the Countryside podcast, we embark on a hike onto a lonely Brecon Beacons peak to find the mysterious Witches Pool. Later, we talk to local historian, walker and storyteller Kevin Walker about a haunting experience on the mountain.
Lost on a lonely, trackless mountain lies Pwll Gwy-Rhoc – the Pool of Witches – a mysterious lake that is the source of strange tales. Come with us on a quest to find the stories hidden in this untamed, ancient landscape. With wonderful wildlife along every step of the way, this is a delightful, atmospheric adventure in the British countryside.
Later, we meet local walker and storyteller, Kevin Walker, who experienced a night of terror while camping beside the lake. Kevin has walked the mountain and reveals some of its chilling – and bloody – secrets. You can find out more about Kevin and his work teaching navigation in the Brecon Beacons at Mountain-Activities.com
