Autumn foraging for free food and simple cures with a modern herbalist in Bristol

Go autumn foraging on the edge of Bristol with the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast – episode 8, season 7

Join Maria Fernandez-Garcia as she walks the riverbank and woodlands of Conham River Park on the edge of Bristol in search of autumn edibles. From ruby rosehips and hawthorn berries to lush lichens and nettle seeds, Maria discusses the many medicinal plants that can be gathered in autumn and used to make herbal medicine.

Expect seasonal jams, root-based coffees, and hot, healing teas. Find out more about Maria’s work as a herbalist at Healing Weeds