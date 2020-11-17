Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Autumn foraging for free food and simple cures with a modern herbalist in Bristol

Autumn foraging for free food and simple cures with a modern herbalist in Bristol

Take an autumn foraging walk along hedgerows and a river to discover tasty treats and surprising remedies from the wild in episode 8, season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Plodcasts

Autumn foraging for food and home cures in the BBC Countryfile magazine podcast

Go autumn foraging on the edge of Bristol with the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast – episode 8, season 7

Join Maria Fernandez-Garcia as she walks the riverbank and woodlands of Conham River Park on the edge of Bristol in search of autumn edibles. From ruby rosehips and hawthorn berries to lush lichens and nettle seeds, Maria discusses the many medicinal plants that can be gathered in autumn and used to make herbal medicine.

Advertisement

Expect seasonal jams, root-based coffees, and hot, healing teas. Find out more about Maria’s work as a herbalist at Healing Weeds

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Foraging in a woodland in the Crew's Hole area of Bristol
Podcast

Discover the medicinal powers of wildflowers and plants

Adele Nozedar, forager
Podcast

How to forage from field and hedgerow

Sign welcoming visitors to The Community Farm near Bristol
Food and Recipes

Explore a brilliant community farm near Bristol

Chickweed
Foraging

Monthly foraging guide: what’s in season, where to find it, and how to forage responsibly