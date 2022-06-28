Every year, the British Pie Awards judges meet for one day in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire to taste hundreds of pies in order to crown a supreme pie champion. The Plodcast's Maria Hodson was invited to be a judge in 2022 and in this episode she meets the judges, tastes the pies and discovers the long and rather marvellous history of what has now become a staple of British cuisine.

