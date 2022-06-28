Podcast: a taste of the countryside at the British Pie Awards
Enter the wonderful world of the British Pie Awards and discover the history of one of Britain's national dishes – in the PPA Podcast of the Year: the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Every year, the British Pie Awards judges meet for one day in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire to taste hundreds of pies in order to crown a supreme pie champion. The Plodcast's Maria Hodson was invited to be a judge in 2022 and in this episode she meets the judges, tastes the pies and discovers the long and rather marvellous history of what has now become a staple of British cuisine.
The Plodcast is the PPA Podcast of the Year. As ever, you can contact the Plodcast team at editor@countryfile.com with your thoughts.
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Summer is finally here! Treat yourself to a BBC Countryfile Magazine subscription and get your first 3 issues for just £5 - saving 67% off the shop price.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.