Hunting for a rare butterfly in Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire

Extinct in England, the chequered skipper has been reintroduced to a secret site in Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire by the Back from the Brink project The plodcast’s Megan Shersby tells this heartening story and explores the forest in the hope of seeing one of these jewel-like butterflies. Listen on also for our podcast chat and Sound of the Week.

Advertisement

The plodcast is produced by Jack Bateman and the image is from Getty.

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow.