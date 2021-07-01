Accessibility Links

  3. Hunting for a rare butterfly in Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire

Hunting for a rare butterfly in Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire

The chequered skipper butterfly has recently been reintroduced by the Back from the Brink Project to a secret site in Northamptonshire. In episode 11, season 9 of the Countryfile podcast, we try to track it down

Search for the chequered skipper butterfly in Rockingham Forest, Countryfile podcast

Published:

Extinct in England, the chequered skipper has been reintroduced to a secret site in Rockingham Forest in Northamptonshire by the Back from the Brink project The plodcast’s Megan Shersby tells this heartening story and explores the forest in the hope of seeing one of these jewel-like butterflies. Listen on also for our podcast chat and Sound of the Week.

The plodcast is produced by Jack Bateman and the image is from Getty.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

