Podcast: a fabulous canoe journey at dawn to see beavers on an English river

Join beaver expert Bevis Watts in a canoe on the River Avon near Bath to catch up with the beavers that have made their home here – in episode 6, season 12 of the Countryfile Plodcast

Beavers Countryfile plodcast podcast
By
Published: May 31st, 2022 at 10:15 am

Beavers are being spotted more frequently in the wild in Britain. In this adventure, Annabel Ross joins beaver expert Bevis Watts at dawn on the River Avon near Bath in north-east Somerset to paddle a canoe in search of a small population of beavers that have mysteriously appeared on the river. Enjoy fabulous birdsong and curious encounters.

Bevis is also CEO of Triodos Bank UK and has written a book River Journey about his adventures with beavers on the river. Image from Getty.

You can find the Pldcast on Acast, Spotify and other major podcast providers

Authors

Fergus CollinsEditor, BBC Countryfile Magazine
