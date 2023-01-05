Welcome to our last Plodcast of 2022 – the Christmas special issue. Plodcast regular Kevin Parr joins author Patrick Galbraith and Brittany Collie in the studio with Plodcast host Fergus.

Advertisement

We talk favourite moments of 2022, look ahead to the New Year and, best of all, invite you to join us for Kevin's special Christmas quiz. A lovely way to round off the Plodcast year. Image from Getty.

Find out more about Kevin's book, The Quiet Moon

And for more information on Patrick's Book One Last Song…

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Write to us:

Plodcast, Countryfile,

Eagle House

Bristol BS1 4ST

Advertisement

PPA Podcast of the Year!