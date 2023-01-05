Podcast: Celebrate the best of 2022 in the Plodcast Christmas special!
Join the team and special guests to review the best of the British countryside – and take part in a special Xmas quiz in the last Plodcast episode of 2022
Welcome to our last Plodcast of 2022 – the Christmas special issue. Plodcast regular Kevin Parr joins author Patrick Galbraith and Brittany Collie in the studio with Plodcast host Fergus.
We talk favourite moments of 2022, look ahead to the New Year and, best of all, invite you to join us for Kevin's special Christmas quiz. A lovely way to round off the Plodcast year. Image from Getty.
Find out more about Kevin's book, The Quiet Moon
And for more information on Patrick's Book One Last Song…
