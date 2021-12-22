The Plodcast Christmas Special – join the team for a bit of festive fun
Listen as the plodcast team reflect on adventures in the wild in 2021 and look forward to new quests in 2022.
Join the Plodcast Christmas special where the team gather in the studio to discuss favourite episodes, guests and wildlife moments from 2021. We talk bitterns, beavers, badgers and nightingales.
With regular podcast team members Hannah Tribe and Jack Bateman plus special guests naturalist Kevin Parr and radio journalist Annabel Ross.