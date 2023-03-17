In the heart of Wellington, capital of New Zealand, a brilliant wildlife haven has brought a host of rare species back from the brink of extinction. Margaret Bartlett joins CEO of Zeelandia, Danielle Shanahan to meet and hear some of the inhabitants and find out what lessons other countries – especially the UK – can learn from the project.

This is episode 10 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature. Image by Getty.

