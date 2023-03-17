Podcast: Special edition – explore a wildlife paradise in New Zealand
In a Plodcast first, we head to New Zealand to discover how a nature reserve in the heart of Wellington has transformed the fortunes of hundreds of native species. What lessons can the UK learn from this?
In the heart of Wellington, capital of New Zealand, a brilliant wildlife haven has brought a host of rare species back from the brink of extinction. Margaret Bartlett joins CEO of Zeelandia, Danielle Shanahan to meet and hear some of the inhabitants and find out what lessons other countries – especially the UK – can learn from the project.
This is episode 10 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature. Image by Getty.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com.
If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
*Spring Savings*
Get 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine | SAVE 70% today
Risk free, introductory offer
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.