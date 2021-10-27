Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Enjoy a marvellous day at the Malvern Autumn Show – with world-record giant vegetables!

Enjoy a marvellous day at the Malvern Autumn Show – with world-record giant vegetables!

The podcast team meet giant marrows, champion livestock and amazing rural characters at the Malvern Autumn Show in Worcestershire in episode 12, season 10, of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Autumn Malvern Show Countryfile podcast

Published:

Join the Plodcast team as they explore the magical Malvern Autumn Show in Worcestershire and meet world record giant vegetables, noisy steam engines, champion bulls, chuckling chickens, the National Rabbit Council and a host of great country characters. A wonderful celebration of the best of British countryside.

Advertisement

Find out more at Malvern Autumn Show

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow or by looking on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and all good podcast providers

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

600x400
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Wrap up warm this Winter with a Regatta Thomson Fleece when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine today! 

SUBSCRIBE TODAY