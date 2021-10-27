Enjoy a marvellous day at the Malvern Autumn Show – with world-record giant vegetables!

Join the Plodcast team as they explore the magical Malvern Autumn Show in Worcestershire and meet world record giant vegetables, noisy steam engines, champion bulls, chuckling chickens, the National Rabbit Council and a host of great country characters. A wonderful celebration of the best of British countryside.

Advertisement

Find out more at Malvern Autumn Show

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow or by looking on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and all good podcast providers