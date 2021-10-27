Enjoy a marvellous day at the Malvern Autumn Show – with world-record giant vegetables!
The podcast team meet giant marrows, champion livestock and amazing rural characters at the Malvern Autumn Show in Worcestershire in episode 12, season 10, of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Published:
Join the Plodcast team as they explore the magical Malvern Autumn Show in Worcestershire and meet world record giant vegetables, noisy steam engines, champion bulls, chuckling chickens, the National Rabbit Council and a host of great country characters. A wonderful celebration of the best of British countryside.
Find out more at Malvern Autumn Show
