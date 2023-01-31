We're heading to Cemlyn Bay on the northern coast of Anglesey for a gentle walk around lagoons and quiet coves where birds rule and grey seals sleep. Podcast host Fergus voices a wildlife ramble around this remote haven on a beautiful Welsh island. Recorded in August 2022.

This is episode 4 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature. Image from Getty.

