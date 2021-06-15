Accessibility Links

  3. Discover the mysterious lives of cuckoos in a Cambridgeshire fen

Discover the mysterious lives of cuckoos in a Cambridgeshire fen

Head to Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire to learn about the mysterious and marvellous life of the cuckoo in episode 9, season 9 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Cuckoo behaviour in Countryfile podcast

Published:

In this episode, Megan Shersby heads to the East of England to one of Britain’s oldest nature reserves, the wetland wonder of Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire. Here she meets Professor Nick Davies of Cambridge University, an expert on the lives of cuckoos, to talk about these remarkable birds and how they use foster parents to raise their young.

Later, Megan joins the regular plodcast team to talk cuckoos, sounds of the week and other nature news.

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

