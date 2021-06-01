Accessibility Links

  Relax to the dawn chorus from a West Country oak wood

Relax to the dawn chorus from a West Country oak wood

Enjoy the dawn – and dusk – chorus of spring birdsong from a Somerset oak wood in episode 7, series 9 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Sunrise in an oak wood – BBC Countryfile podcast

Published:

Somerset artist Lucy Pendrick gets up early to listen to the whole of the dawn chorus of resident and migrant birds in a deciduous woodland on the edge of the Somerset Levels. Revel in this incredible spring orchestra of natural music that most people sleep through.

Plus, Lucy also captures the dusk chorus as the birds wind down at the end of the day. Pure magic. Find out more about Lucy’s work at her website The Whispering Wild

You can also find this episode on Podfollow.

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

