  3. Discover the delights and mysteries of rural churches

Discover the delights and mysteries of rural churches

Learn what to look for in country churches and graveyards with medieval historian Emma Wells in episode 5 of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine plodcast

Medieval historian Dr Emma Wells reveals the secrets and mysteries hidden in our rural chapels and churchyards. She talks about their importance in the history of the countryside, the power of sanctuary and what to look for on your next visit. For more on rural churches, visit the Countryfile website special section on great churches to visit

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

