Discussing rewilding with rural commentator Rob Yorke in the Black Mountains – a new podcast

Welcome to the Plodcast, the podcast from BBC Countryfile Magazine. In episode 4 of season 7, we meet Rob Yorke in the Black Mountains of the Brecon Beacons to discuss the big rural issues of farming and rewilding

The Black Mountains are the northern, often overlooked corner of Brecon Beacons National Park in south-east Wales – a land of seldom visited peaks and hidden valleys full of tales. Editor Fergus Collins meets Black Mountains resident and rural commentator Rob Yorke to discuss wildlife, farming, hunting and rewilding over breakfast on the Gaer, an ancient hillfort. Find out more robyorke.co.uk